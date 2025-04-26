Akshay Kumar shares powerful message on Pahalgam terror attack at Kesari 2 show: ‘Terrorists ko ek baat kehna chahenge…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar treated fans to a sweet surprise when he reached a movie theatre on Saturday and attended his latest movie, Kesari Chapter 2's screening. He was with his co-star R Madhavan. The actor also shared an important message to the audience after the film screening.

Akshay Kumar to terrorists at Kesari Chapter 2's screening Referring to the recent terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region, Akshay said the incident has stirred the same kind of anger that his character showed in his film.

Akshay Kumar said, “Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same few words to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)? (sic)”

The audience is heard responding with a dialogue of Akshay from the film. Together, they said, “F*** you.”

Pahalgam terror attack Earlier this week, 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday afternoon in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

Condemning the terror attack, Akshay was among the many Bollywood celebs to react strongly to the situation.

He had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families”.

Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay's latest outing. Based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film revolves around lawyer C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In the film, Akshay essays the role of real-life figure C Sankaran Nair who fights against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the massacre.

The film also stars R Madhavan alongside Ananya Panday.

It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.