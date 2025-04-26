Following Arijit Singh, AP Dhillon, Papon, Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat show after Pahalgam terror attack

A slew of singers and rappers are cancelling their upcoming shows across India in light of the tragic terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The latest one joining the trend is singer Shreya Ghoshal who is offering a full refund after cancelling her upcoming concert in Surat.

Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat show The concert was part of her All Hearts Tour. It was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.

Announcing the decision, Shreya took to her Instagram Stories and shared an official note. It read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding."

Arijit Singh cancels show due to Pahalgam attack Previously, singer Arijit Singh had cancelled his upcoming concert in Chennai in light of the recent attack. It was scheduled for April 27.

Offering a full refund for the tickets, Arijit shared, "IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

Music industry pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims Rapper AP Dhillon postponement of his upcoming album release, out of respect for the victims and others affected by the horrific incident.

He shared, “In honour of the victims of the tragedy in Pahalgam, I will be postponing today's release until further notice. My heart is with everyone affected.”

Singer Papon who was slated to hold a show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, also called off the event. Citing the same reason, he also provided refunds.

The organisers said, “Due to the recent tragic events in Pahalgam, J&K, the Papon Live concert scheduled for April 26th in Ahmedabad has been cancelled. All ticket holders will receive a full refund automatically.”