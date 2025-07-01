‘Paid after 90 days’: Poonam Dhillon flags financial struggles of TV’s daily-wage actors

Veteran actor and president of the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA), Poonam Dhillon, has raised concerns over a growing issue in the Indian television industry—delayed payments, particularly impacting small-time or daily-wage actors.

Speaking in a recent interview with news agency ANI, Dhillon highlighted how the payment landscape for actors has changed drastically over the past two decades. While earlier, artists would be paid by the end of the day or the month, many television actors today reportedly wait up to 90 days, three full months, for their dues.

Also Read | BTS fans react as Jimin and Jungkook finish filming for Are You Sure?! Season 2

“This problem wasn’t there 20 years ago,” she said.

“Today, actors, especially those in television, are paid after 90 days. And it’s not the stars we’re talking about, it’s the smaller, short-term artists who earn only a few thousand per day and may only get work a couple of days a month.”

Also Read | Ola skids in EV race as TVS, Bajaj race ahead in Q1

Dhillon explained how this delay has a direct impact on the livelihood of these performers, many of whom take on minor roles, such as a chauffeur, a lawyer, or a waiter, for just a day or two. “These actors have no legal contracts, no agency support, and often no way to chase payments. They have families and bills to pay. It becomes a matter of survival,” she added.

The CINTAA president also raised concerns over the lack of basic support, such as travel allowances, for these daily-wage actors. “Earlier, they would at least be given ₹300 for conveyance. Now, even if they ask for ₹500 to cover travel for a two-hour journey, it’s denied,” she said.

While top actors and stars enjoy well-drafted contracts and access to legal recourse, smaller actors, she noted, are often left with little protection. “Big stars have the power to refuse to shoot if they’re not paid. These actors don’t,” Dhillon added.

The statement sheds light on a deeper, often overlooked issue in the entertainment industry- the fragile financial security of its workforce beyond the spotlight.