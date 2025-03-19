Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor responded to allegations of promoting polygamy after his recent remarks on a show went viral. During a live segment of his Ramzan special Mehfil-e-Ramadan, the actor said he was allowed to marry four times. The comment, made in front wife, Ayeza Khan, sparked criticism online.

Danish Taimoor on controversy After facing backlash for days on social media, Danish clarified his statement.

To address the public outrage, he appeared on the same show.

He said, as per Moneycontrol, “Main aur Ayeza hum comments padh kar hass rahe the (Ayeza and I were reading the comments and laughing).”

He further said that his words were misinterpreted.

He said, “Jaisa ki maine kaha tha ki mujhe 4 shaadiyon ki ijaazat hai, lekin main kar nahi raha kyunki filhaal mujhe pyaar hai apni biwi se. Aur main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon (As I had said, I am allowed to marry four times, but I am not doing it because right now, I love my wife. And I still stand by it.)"

He further said, "Maine kaha tha filhaal, kyunki mujhe nahi pata ki main yahaan se nikal kar zinda rahunga ya nahi. Main ek second ke baad mar gaya toh? Yeh jo lafz hai na ‘hamesha’, hamesha koi nahi reh sakta (I had said ‘for now’ because I didn’t know if I would step out of here and still be alive or not. What if I die in the next second? The word ‘forever’—nothing lasts forever.)"

The actor reacted to people accusing him of promoting polygamy and said, “Gossip karna galat baat hai. Kaise logon ko judge kar sakte hain? Aapke dil ki baat, aap ya Allah jaanta hai (Gossiping is wrong. How can people judge others? Only you and Allah know what’s in your heart.)"

Danish Taimoor's remark on ‘permission to have four marriages’ The controversy began when Danish said he had the liberty to marry four times but chose not to out of respect and love for Ayeza.

He said, “Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hun, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hun (I have permission to marry four times; the fact that I am not doing so is a different matter. But Allah has given me this permission, and no one can take it away from me. However, out of love and respect for Ayeza, I want to spend my life with only her for now.)”

Internet reacts to permission to Danish Taimoor However, his comments didn’t sit well with the netizens.

One user said, "Look at his wife—how she is maintaining her calm while listening to this nonsense. This is an insult [sic]."