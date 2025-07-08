Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi apartment

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar was found dead in her apartment in Karachi, police confirmed on Tuesday, July 8. The body was discovered in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI of the city.

Advertisement

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Pakistani media that officers arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. and, after receiving no response at the door, broke the lock to gain entry. Upon entering, they discovered the decomposed body of the actress, who is believed to have died approximately two weeks earlier.

Asghar, whose age is reported to be between 30 and 35, had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

“It appeared that the body was several days old,” DIG Raza stated.

According to Niche Lifestyle, her death is reportedly being treated as “natural” at this stage, though authorities have confirmed that a formal investigation is ongoing. Forensic teams were called to the apartment immediately to collect evidence.

Advertisement

The body has since been sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. Dr Summaiya Syed, who is overseeing the process, confirmed that the remains were “in a very advanced stage of decomposition,” making it more difficult to determine the exact cause of death without further analysis.

Advertisement