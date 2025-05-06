Pakistani designer reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut: ‘Celebrating feels uneasy’

Pakistani designer Zara Shahjahan took to her Instagram handle and reacted to the much-awaited Met Gala debut of Bollywood celebs Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Zara, whose creations have been worn by Indian actors like Sonam Kapoor, in a lengthy note, hinted at the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Zara Shahjahan on Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala attendance Zara wrote, “Last night, two of our stars lit up the Met Gala. Shahrukh - the dream we grew up with. Diljit - the beat we now move to. And yet, in these moments - when the world opens its doors to the subcontinent, when our artists walk global stages - we are not allowed to clap. Our hands are tied by suspicion, our joy swallowed by silence.”

“It is a strange thing, to grow up loving someone who may never be allowed to love you back. To dance to their songs, weep with their films, and now - to see them step into the world's spotlight and feel like strangers watching from across a wall," an excerpt from her Instagram Stories read.

Zara further said that celebrating Shah Rukh and Diljit's Met Gala success feels ‘uneasy.’ Explaining why, she added, “So celebrating feels uneasy. Because when you are treated like the enemy, joy becomes a rebellion. And when you are erased, even clapping feels like trespassing. So we sit with our complicated feelings. Proud. Ashamed of that pride. Hurt. And trying not to hate those we once called ours. We speak the same language. We feel the same joy. Yet we're told: this joy is not yours.”

The designer concluded saying: “And maybe that is what we're left with. A hope that someday, this will pass. That art will outlive hatred. That the same hands that build walls will one day tear them down. That we will not always be made to choose between love and country.”

Bollywood at Met Gala 2025 Besides Shah Rukh and Diljit, this year's Met Gala also saw attendance from Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra.

Designers Prabhal Gurung and Manish Malhotra also attended the New York event this year.

Recently, several Pakistani artists, including Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ali Zafar's Instagram accounts were found unavailable for fans in India.