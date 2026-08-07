Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid to return with Tera Mera Rishta for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 amid ban: Report

It has been almost 20 years since the hit song Tera Mera Rishta made a place in the hearts of the audience from Awarapan, starring Emraan Hashmi. As Hashmi is returning with the sequel Awarapan 2, rumours of Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid marking his Bollywood comeback have surfaced online.

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Mustafa Zahid to mark Bollywood comeback? According to a report by Mid-day, Mustafa Zahid is in talks with filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt to croon for Awarapan 2. He will reportedly lend his voice for the remake of his hit song, Tera Mera Rishta. The development arrives amid the blanket ban on artistes from Pakistan in the Indian entertainment industry since the 2016 terror attack.

Despite the ongoing boycott, discussions between Mustafa Zahid and the makers are said to be underway. If both sides agree, the song is likely to be recorded in Dubai.

Sharing details about the movie, a source told the publication, “Should the deal materialise, it will mark one of the rare instances in recent years of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film. The song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble. So, the makers are considering bypassing its theatrical use; it will be used only in social media-led promotions. The professional reunion is awaiting approval from both parties at this stage.”

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About Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films.

The trailer of the film was dropped recently. It presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Pandit after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.

The trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return to his memorable screen character.

The makers describe his comeback as, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped."

In the film, Disha Patani will be seen in an action-heavy role as Zara. It also stars veteran actor Shabana Azmi as the prime antagonist, Nafisa.

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"Dark, intense and relentlessly cinematic, the trailer plunges straight into Shivam's world, a world of vengeance, redemption and consequences that cannot be outrun. The action is visceral, the emotion is raw, and the music is exactly what the Awarapan universe demands," the makers added about the film in a press note.

Also Read | How Awarapan became Bollywood's most unlikely franchise bet

Music plays a key role in the franchise. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.

Release date Written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

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It will release in theatres on August 14. Pen Marudhar will be handling the all-India theatrical distribution.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.