Palaash Muchhal caught with another woman in bed, thrashed by female cricketers, claims Smriti Mandhana’s friend

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane revealed what actually happened between Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana days after their wedding was called off. Mane confirmed that Muchhal cheated on Mandhana. If it is true, then the singer-composer was caught with another woman.

Reportedly, Palaash Muchhal was beaten up by Smriti Mandhana's friend after the incident.

However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims of Vidnyan Mane, who calls himself a childhood friend of the cricketer.

Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana? In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mane alleged Palaash Muchhal of cheating him out of ₹40 lakh in connection with producing an unreleased film. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra, in the same matter.

Vidnyan Mane told the news outlet, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

He added, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint.”

“After the wedding was called off, the family blocked me from everywhere. I found out that other artistes from the movie had not received payment they were due to receive either. I had heard of directors fleecing producers in the film industry but this is complete theft,” Mane further shared.

Palash Muchhal reacts to cheating allegations However, Muchhal has denied all these allegations against him. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

View full Image Palash Muchhal on Vidnyan Mane's claims.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. Their wedding was abruptly put on hold at the last minute after Mandhana's father was admitted to the hospital.

A day later, Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital.

Soon after the wedding was called off, rumours claimed that Palash Muchhal had cheated on Smriti Mandhana. The composer was accused of cheating on the cricketer with the wedding choreographer.

However, the choreographers who were rumoured to be linked, Palash, Gulnaaz and Nandika Dwivedi, later clarified that they had no role in the wedding being cancelled.

The couple has maintained silence on the matter and later announced that the wedding had been cancelled.