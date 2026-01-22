Palash Muchhal accused of cheating 34-year-old Sangli resident of ₹40 lakh, preliminary probe launched

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal has once again made headlines, this time after a fraud complaint was filed against him. The development comes weeks after his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.

According to news agency PTI, a 34-year-old actor and producer has accused Muchhal of cheating him of ₹40 lakh. Police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district said on Thursday that they had received the complaint and begun a preliminary inquiry.

The complainant, Vidnyan Mane, a resident of Sangli, submitted an application on Tuesday seeking the registration of an FIR. As per the complaint, Mane met Muchhal in Sangli on December 5.

Mane claimed that Muchhal offered him an opportunity to invest in an upcoming film titled Nazaria as a producer. He was allegedly told that an investment of ₹25 lakh would bring a profit of ₹12 lakh after the film’s release on OTT platforms. The complaint also stated that Muchhal promised Mane a role in the film.

₹ 40 lakh allegedly paid Following several meetings, Mane allegedly transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal by March 2025. However, the project was never completed, and Mane claimed that he received no response when he asked for his money to be returned.

After failing to recover the amount, Mane approached the Sangli police.

Police begin preliminary probe A police official said that a preliminary investigation is underway. Muchhal has not yet issued any public statement in response to the allegations.

The case came around a month after Muchhal and Mandhana called off their wedding. The couple had planned to marry on November 23, but the ceremony was postponed after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised due to a heart condition.

Later, Muchhal announced the end of the relationship in a statement.

“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs,” he wrote.

Appeal against online rumours Muchhal also urged people to be cautious before sharing unverified information online.

“I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand,” the note said.