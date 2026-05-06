Palash Muchhal booked for casteist remark on Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend? Here's what we know

Palash Muchhal has reportedly landed in legal trouble. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a case has been filed against Muchhal by Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend and Sangli resident, Vidnyan Prakash Mane. Reportedly, Muchhal has been accused of using derogatory, casteist remarks against Mane under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Palash Muchhal booked: Report Previously, Mane claimed that Palaash Muchhal cheated him of ₹40 lakh in connection with funding an unreleased film.

Advertisement

The report alleges that the issue between Muchhal and Mane stems from the same financial dispute.

Mane alleged that on Novermber 22, an argument took place between him and Palash Muchhal at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Reportedly, Palash Muchhal made derogatory remarks linked to caste.

The report added that police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. An investigation has been launched, reportedly.

Palash Muchhal's alleged cheating case explained The report also added that the confrontation between Mane and Muchhal took place when the Sangli resident approached him to return his money.

Previously, Vidnyan Mane made several claims about Palash Muchhal after his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off last minute. Mane said that Muchhal was caught cheating and was thrashed by the cricketer's friends.

Advertisement

Mane, who claims to be Mandhana's friend, told Hindustan Times, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

He added, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Palash Muchhal deletes IG posts with Smriti Mandhana after cheating allegations

What did Palash Muchhal say Later, Palash Muchhal retaliated with a defamation case against Vidnyan Mane over cheating allegations. He sought ₹10 crore in damages for the same.

Denying all claims, Palash Muchhal shared on his Instagram stories: "A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Palash Muchhal had also issued a statement earlier. It read, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Advertisement