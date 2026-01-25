Palash Muchhal deletes all Instagram posts with Smriti Mandhana after cheating allegations

Palash Muchhal is hitting headlines once again over cheating allegations. After fresh claims were made against him by Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, Muchchal has now deleted multiple posts featuring the cricketer on his Instagram account. All these posts were visible till 24th January 2026.

Palash Muchhal deletes all posts with Smriti Mandhana Multiple posts, featuring Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana together, are no longer visible on the music composer's account. The deleted posts included loved-up birthday posts, festive greetings and other ones from different occasions.

One of them read, as written by Muchhal: “From the very start, you’ve been my calm in the chaos, my biggest cheerleader, and the most inspiring soul I know — on the field and off it, You’ve shown me what grace under pressure looks like & what quiet strength truly is. Happiest Birthday Smritzzzzzzzzz.”

“Happiest Birthday to my beautiful girl! You mean everything to me, and I can’t imagine my life without you,” read another now-deleted post.

A post which is no longer in his account also featured Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana posing together during Diwali in 2023.

The removed posts also included a video of Mandhana trying to showcase her piano skills after learning it from Muchhal.

However, this isn't the first time for Muchhal to remove the old posts. Although he kept several old memories on his social media account, he deleted the viral proposal video and World Cup win celebration.

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding controversy Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on November 23, 2025. After the pre-wedding celebrations, their main wedding event was abruptly put on hold as Mandhana's father was rushed to a hospital.

Soon after, Palash Muchhal and his family flew back to Mumbai, where he was hospitalised for stress. Rumours surfaced that Muchhal was caught cheating with a choreographer at the wedding. However, the choreographers at the wedding denied the allegations.

New cheating allegations against Palash Muchhal The cheating allegations returned recently when actor-producer Vidnyan Mane claimed that Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman. He also added that the music composer was thrashed by Smriti Mandhana's friends.

Mane, who accused Muchhal of cheating him of ₹40 lakh, told Hindustan Times, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

Palash Muchhal files defamation case On the other hand, Palash Muchhal moved the court against Vidnyan Mane.