Palash Muchhal hits back with ₹10 crore defamation case over cheating claims by Smriti Mandhana's friend

Vidnyan Mane who called himself a friend of Smriti Mandhana, made big claims against Palash Muchhal. He confirmed that Muchhal was caught cheating with another woman. He also said that Muchhal was beaten up by Mandhana's friends at the wedding which was later called off.

Music composer Palash Muchhal has filed a defamation case against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a friend of Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal seeks 10 crore in damages over cheating allegations. Recently, Mane stated that Muchhal cheated on Mandhana, which led to their wedding being called off.

Palash Muchhal, who denied the claims, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "A legal notice of defamation of 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

What did Vidnyan Mane say

Mane recently told Hindustan Times that Palaash Muchhal cheated him of 40 lakh in connection with funding an unreleased film. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra, in the same matter.

Vidnyan Mane also added that Muchhal was caught cheating and was thrashed by the cricketer's friends at the wedding. He told the news outlet, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

He added, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to 1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another 10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint.”

What did Palash Muchhal say

Soon after, Palash Muchhal issued a statement. It read, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana wedding

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025. However, their main wedding ceremony was abruptly put on hold at the last minute after pre-wedding celebrations.

Mandhana's father was hospitalised. Later, Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital before returning to Mumbai.

Amid this, rumours surfaced that Palash Muchhal had cheated on Smriti Mandhana with the wedding choreographer.

While Smriti Mandhana said she needed to “clarify that the wedding is called off” in a statement, Palaash Muchhal added, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me.”

