Palash Muchhal hits back with ₹10 crore defamation case over cheating claims by Smriti Mandhana's friend

Music composer Palash Muchhal has filed a defamation case against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a friend of Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal seeks ₹10 crore in damages over cheating allegations. Recently, Mane stated that Muchhal cheated on Mandhana, which led to their wedding being called off.

Palash Muchhal files ₹ 10 crore defamation case over cheating allegations Palash Muchhal, who denied the claims, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

What did Vidnyan Mane say Mane recently told Hindustan Times that Palaash Muchhal cheated him of ₹40 lakh in connection with funding an unreleased film. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra, in the same matter.

Vidnyan Mane also added that Muchhal was caught cheating and was thrashed by the cricketer's friends at the wedding. He told the news outlet, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

He added, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint.”

What did Palash Muchhal say Soon after, Palash Muchhal issued a statement. It read, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana wedding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025. However, their main wedding ceremony was abruptly put on hold at the last minute after pre-wedding celebrations.

Mandhana's father was hospitalised. Later, Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital before returning to Mumbai.

Amid this, rumours surfaced that Palash Muchhal had cheated on Smriti Mandhana with the wedding choreographer.