Palash Muchhal quietly takes down proposal, World Cup celebration video with Smriti Mandhana after wedding fiasco

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana continue to hit headlines despite officially calling off the wedding. The two, in separate posts, confirmed that their wedding has been called off. After sharing his post, Muchhal has now deleted his old videos with her from Instagram.

Palash Muchhal had proposed to Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He had shared a dreamy video from his surprise proposal, which previously went viral.

Palash Muchhal deleted videos with Smriti Mandhana? The video had him popping the question to Smriti Mandhana, followed by another where he was seen celebrating her Women’s World Cup win. However, both videos are no longer visible on his photo-sharing account. These were shared in November after the Indian women’s cricket team won the World Cup.

The two recently unfollowed each other on social media.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana wedding fiasco Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 24 at Smriti’s hometown, Sangli.

The two had shared glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations on social media. However, on the morning of the wedding, the wedding was postponed as Smriti’s father had fallen ill. Soon, Palash Muchhal and his family flew back to Mumbai, where he was hospitalised for stress as well.

As both families offered no explanation, cheating rumours about Muchhal went viral. Reportedly, he was caught cheating with a choreographer at the wedding. However, the two alleged choreographers at the wedding denied their involvement in the matter.

What did Smriti Mandhana say On December 7, both Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana confirmed that their wedding has been called off.

Mandhana wrote, "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the sane. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

She added, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”

What did Palash Muchhal say “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs,” he said in a different post.

“I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time,” he warned of legal action against misinformation.