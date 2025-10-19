It’s official! Palash Muchhal to tie the knot with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana

Speculation surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has finally found some clarity. The musician, who hails from Indore, confirmed his wedding to Mandhana during an event at the State Press Club, putting an end to months of speculations.

Palash Muchhal to tie the knot with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana When asked about the rumours linking him with the Indian opener, Palash Muchhal smiled and told the media as per a report of TOI, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say.”

His brief yet telling answer was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

This marks the first direct acknowledgement from either of them after fans had long speculated about their relationship.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's relationship Reportedly, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been dating in secret since 2019. However, no one has ever confirmed the claims.

Over the past few months, Mandhana and Muchhal have been spotted together at various events and in several pictures circulating online, leaving everyone curious about their bond.

The 30-year-old music director sealed his wedding confirmation with a playful remark. He added, “I’ve given you the headline.” With that, he confirmed what fans had been waiting to hear. Yes, it is true that the cricketer and the composer are indeed a couple and ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Muchhal also sent his best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team, which includes his wife-to-be Mandhana. The Indian women's cricket team will soon clash with England in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup ODI match, scheduled to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Talking about it, Palash Muchhal said, “My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's work front Interestingly, not just Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana is also in Indore. She, who is the vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, is currently busy prepping for the upcoming match against England.

Meanwhile, the musician who is best known for composing music for several Bollywood films is awaiting his directorial debut. He is working on his first film, Raju Bajewala. The film stars Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor and Chandan Roy, who rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat.

