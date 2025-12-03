Palash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan after postponing wedding with Smriti Mandhana

An image going viral on social media allegedly shows music composer Palash Muchhal visiting renowned preacher Premanand Maharaj at his ashram. A video of one of Maharaj's discourses also appears to feature Muchhal. The composer has recently made headlines after postponing his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The musician and the cricketer had planned to tie the knot on 23 November, but they ‘postponed’ the wedding at the last minute, ostensibly due to a health emergency involving Mandhana’s father. The very next day, reports surfaced that Muchhal also required medical attention for acidity-related issues.

What followed was a spate of rumours, suggesting trouble between the couple. Social media buzzed with theories about the future of their relationship. Some reports even claimed that they had rescheduled their wedding for 7 December. However, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Mandhana’s brother denied these reports.

“I have no knowledge of these speculations. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he said.

Observers analysing the viral image and video identified Mucchal's mother sitting beside him at the ashram, as per Zoom. One observer even spotted actor Rajpal Yadav in the video. Many believe Yadav and Muchhal may have visited the renowned preacher together, as they are known to be good friends.

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding woes Smriti Mandhana, who helped Team India win the ICC Women’s World Cup last month, was scheduled to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Palash Muchhal in her native Sangli in November.

Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn for her. On the morning of the wedding, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency.

Muchhal, reportedly stressed by the sudden sequence of events, was also hospitalised. His mother told the media that the doctors put him on an IV drip and conducted several tests on him before discharging him.

As of now, the marriage remains in limbo.

FAQs What was the original date scheduled for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding? Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were to get married on 23 November, but the wedding got postponed.

Who is Palash Muchhal? Palash Muchhal is a music composer and the brother of leading vocalist Palak Muchhal.