Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance was a PR stunt for The Naked Gun: Reports

That red carpet flirtation between Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson? All part of the script — just not the one fans thought.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's Relationship was a PR Stunt from Day One Despite recent headlines suggesting a blossoming romance between the two stars of the Naked Gun reboot, multiple outlets now report that their apparent chemistry was purely a publicity stunt designed to fuel interest in the film.

“Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Pamela Anderson is a pro, Liam Neeson is a pro – they knew leaning into the rumours would get attention.”

According to TMZ, the pair didn’t spend any private time together between the end of filming in June 2024 and the start of the movie’s press tour more than a year later. Even during press events and dinners, they were reportedly never alone — always accompanied by assistants or team members.

Still, the stars played their parts convincingly.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” Neeson said during promotional interviews. “She’s just terrific to work with… I can’t compliment her enough.”

Anderson was equally complimentary, calling the 73-year-old actor “a perfect gentleman.”

The two portray romantic leads in the reboot of ‘The Naked Gun’, which has been met with surprisingly strong reviews, some even calling it “funnier than you hoped it would be.”

Anderson, the Baywatch icon, has had a famously eventful romantic history — including marriages to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice), and Dan Hayhurst, her former bodyguard. Neeson, in contrast, has largely stayed out of the dating spotlight since the tragic death of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 2009 following a skiing accident.