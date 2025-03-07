Hollywood actor Pamela Bach, best known for her roles in Baywatch, passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She left behind a lasting legacy as she built a remarkable career in the industry. While she had many contributions to television and film, she also accumulated a fairly impressive net worth which reflects her success over time.

Pamela Bach dies at 62 Pamela. 62, was David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife. She reportedly died by suicide. As per TMZ, Pamela was found dead at her Los Angeles home with an apparent suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pamela Bach's networth As per Celebrity Net Worth, Pamela had made an estimated net worth of $1.5 million at the time of her passing.

Pamela Bach films and shows Pamela began her career in the entertainment industry as a teen model. She later moved to LA and began her Hollywood career with her debut film, Rumble Fish (1983). She later starred in several TV shows such as The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, Cheers, Throb and Sirens, as a one-episode guest.

She rose to fame with her first major role in Nudity Required in 1989. She appeared as DeeDee. However, she became a household name with her most popular role in 1989 when she starred in Baywatch as Kaye Morgan, a cafe owner. Baywatch revolved around the lives of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA Country, California and Hawaii. The show was cancelled after its first season on NBC. However, it was revived again and the show went on to run for 10 more seasons. Soon it became the most-watched TV series in the world.

While Pamela never spoke about her earnings from Baywatch, her co-stars had dropped hints about their remuneration. Several actors who appeared on the 2024 Hulu docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, had revealed that they received lower paychecks than competitors of that time. Nicole Eggert said, “Back then, what they were offering everyone was like $3,500 a show. Friends, at that point, I think they were each making $1 million an episode."

Erika Eleniak shared, “I actually remember freaking out seeing my first paycheck after the taxes were taken out. It was like, ‘What? What just happened? How am I honestly going to live on this money?'”

On the other hand, Billy Warlock added, “There’s not one rich actor on Baywatch. And that’s kind of strange because the wealth is always shared when you’re on a hit TV show."

However, Pamela was not a part of the Hulu show.

Pamela Bach's family Pamela met her ex-husband David Hasselhoff on Knight Rider which aired in 1985. The two walked down the aisle in 1989, and had two daughters: Taylor Ann Hasselhoff and Hayley Hasselhoff.

Pamela and David parted ways in 2006 after almost 17 years of marriage. Their divorce gained media attention due to financial disputes between them. In the beginning, Pamela was receiving an alimony of $21,000 per month, and later it was reduced to $5,000 after David claimed a decline in his income. In 2017, David shared that he had paid Pamela over $2.5 million in total as alimony.

According to property records, Pamela Bach was living in a 2,549-square-foot, two-story Hollywood hills home, which she purchased for $1.3 million in 2019. The property is now worth just over $2.2 million, as per Realtor.com.

After 1998, Pamela Bach's appearances in television series became less frequent. She marked her comeback when participated in the popular UK reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother 8 in 2011, where she was the second contestant to be evicted.