Panchayat 4 trailer: At Phulera elections, Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar face off in new season, fans say ‘dil jeet lia’

Panchayat 4 trailer: The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming season of Panchayat series is here. On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the Jitendra Kumar's show. A new release date has also been announced, postponing the season which was previously scheduled to arrive on 2 July.

Panchayat 4 trailer The show is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar and written by Chandan Kumar.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises new challenges, chaos, comedy and twists in small-town life, bringing back the familiar faces.

The trailer for Panchayat Season 4 sets the stage for a laugh-out-loud showdown in Phulera, where election fever is at its peak. This time, it’s Manju Devi versus Kranti Devi, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With catchy campaign songs, dramatic promises, and a flood of colourful supporters, the quiet village gears up for the elections with high energy.

As the two rivals try to outwit each other with clever jabs, subtle digs and more tricks, the trailer reveals how Jitendra is caught in between the chaos, thanks to his love life. Blending the show's signature humour and satire, the upcoming season promises to be the perfect recipe for chaos and comedy.

Watch trailer here:

The show brings back the stellar ensemble cast-- Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Neena Gupta Talking about the show, Neena Gupta, aka Manju Devi, shared in a press note, “Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises."

Jitendra Kumar Jitendra Kumar, who essays the role of Sachiv ji, said, “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera."