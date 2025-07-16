Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack at 34: Cardiologist lists red flags young Indians shouldn't ignore

Actor Aasif Khan, 34, best known for his roles in Paatal Lok, Mirzapur and Panchayat, recently suffered a heart attack, shocking fans and sparking fresh conversations around heart health, especially among younger Indians.

He wrote, “Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better.”

With cardiac incidents on the rise in young people in their 30s and 40s, Mint spoke to Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Cardiologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, about the top lifestyle triggers, warning signs often ignored, and whether COVID-related concerns have any medical basis.

According to Dr Gupta, the rising number of heart attacks in younger individuals is not just anecdotal; it’s a growing trend backed by hospital data.

“We’re now seeing heart attacks in patients as young as their early 30s. It’s a serious concern,” he says.

“The main causes? Chronic stress, poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, smoking, and undiagnosed conditions like high blood pressure and cholesterol. Early screening and proactive lifestyle changes are critical.”

What’s putting young Indians at risk? Dr Gupta points to modern urban lifestyles as a key driver of cardiac trouble in younger age groups.

“High stress, poor sleep, erratic eating habits, physical inactivity, and excess alcohol or tobacco use are some of the biggest culprits. Add to that undiagnosed diabetes and hypertension, and the risk multiplies. Awareness and regular check-ups are the first steps to prevention.”

Young heart attacks don’t always look like classic chest pain Another worrying trend: many young patients don’t experience textbook heart attack symptoms, which delays diagnosis and treatment.

“Instead of chest pain, they may feel extreme fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, or pain in the jaw or shoulders. These atypical symptoms are often brushed off as stress or acidity, and that’s what makes them dangerous.”

Red flags you shouldn’t ignore Dr Gupta highlights early warning signs that often go unnoticed:

Burning or heaviness in the chest

Unexplained fatigue or dizziness

Pain radiating to the arm, neck, or jaw

Breathlessness — especially during minimal exertion “People with a family history or known risk factors should be extra alert. Don’t wait for things to get worse — early treatment can save your life.”

Stressful jobs? Here’s what to watch for With high-pressure roles becoming the norm, especially in corporate and creative industries, Dr Gupta urges professionals to be mindful of these red flags:

“Chest tightness under stress, sleep disturbances, palpitations, sudden rise in blood pressure or constant fatigue — all these could be warning signs. Don’t ignore your body’s signals.”

Can we blame COVID or vaccines? Here’s what science says Some have speculated whether the rise in cardiac incidents is linked to COVID-19 or vaccines. Dr Gupta clarifies:

“Severe COVID infections can cause inflammation in the heart (myocarditis) or increase the risk of blood clots. However, there is no proven link between vaccines and heart attacks. The overwhelming majority of young cardiac cases we see are lifestyle-related.”

“Vaccines remain safe and necessary. The focus should be on controllable factors like diet, stress, and exercise, not on fear and misinformation.”

Take heart health seriously, no matter your age Aasif Khan is reportedly recovering well, but his health scare has become a wake-up call for many. As Dr Gupta emphasises, you don’t have to be old to be at risk.