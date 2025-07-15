Panchayat fame actor Aasif Khan's FIRST post after suffering heart attack: Life is short, don't take one day for granted

Aasif Khan, the 34-year-old actor known for his acclaimed roles in ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’, and ‘Jamtara’, was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack two days ago.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he is currently recovering. His condition is reported to be stable, and he is expected to be discharged in the coming days.

Khan took to Instagram to share a health update with his fans, posting a photograph from the hospital along with a heartfelt message about the fragility of life.

“Life is short, don’t take a single day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and cherish those who matter most. Life is a gift, and we are blessed (sic),” he wrote.

In a follow-up message, he reassured his followers of his improving condition.

“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes (sic).”

He added, “Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

Who is Aasif Khan? Aasif Khan gained widespread recognition for portraying Ganesh in the hit comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ on Prime Video. The ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Chandan Roy, among others.

In ‘Paatal Lok’, he played the role of Kabir M, a suspect in the gritty crime-thriller series starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag. He also portrayed Anas Ahmad in the Netflix series ‘Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega’.