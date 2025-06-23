Panchayat season 4 OTT release date, time: When to watch Jitendra Kumar's gripping comedy drama on Prime Video

Panchayat season 4 OTT release date, time: The makers of the most awaited television series ‘Panchayat’ dropped season 4 trailer a week ago and confirmed that the OTT release date has been preponed. Here's everything you need to know to watch the comedy drama web series created by The Viral Fever.

Panchayat season 4 OTT release date and time Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta are set to win hearts again in Panchayat season 4. The series is now going to stream on Amazon Prime Video at 12:00 AM on June 24, almost a week earlier than the initial scheduled release date.

Watch Panchayat season 4 trailer here:

The caption to the trailer states, “Team Manju Devi Vs Team Kranti Devi ka ho chuka hai aagaaz! Phulera mein shuru ho chuka hai election - Manju Devi ya Kranti Devi, kiska hoga selection!” It adds, “Official Release Date June 24, 2025 on Prime Video.”

After the massive success of first three seasons, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav are ready to woo audience with the new season of the superhit political drama. The series was filmed in a panchayat office located in Mahodiya village Madhya Pradesh.

The web series is set “Amidst the much-awaited village panchayat elections, Pradhan’s and Bhushan’s camps battle tooth and nail to maintain the upper hand. The future of everyone, including Abhishek, hangs in the balance.”

Also Read | Panchayat 4 trailer: Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar face off at Phulera elections