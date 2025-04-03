Panchayat season 4 release date: Here’s when Jitendra Kumar’s drama will stream on Prime Video

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav-led superhit political drama 'Panchayat' is all set for the Season 4 after the massive success of three seasons. Panchayat's makers have made an exciting announcement with a fun video and fans can't keep calm.

Panchayat season 4 release date: Prime Video took to Instagram on 3 April and shared a video collaborating with social media influencers like Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum, and others to announce the release of Season 4.

Best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, actress Gia Manek, could be seen washing books before joking that Panchayat has taken credit for all the memes on social media. Manek was also seen criticising the meme, “Ek-ek chai hojaaye (Shall we have tea together?)”, saying, “It's just a sentence.”

Following this, Jitendra Kumar could be heard saying, "Internet wants a meme that goes viral all over the world. Don't run after being viral, create a moment."

Soon he switched his character from Abhishek to Jeetu Bhai from Kota Factory and asked, "Panchayat has turned five now; where do you see yourself in five years?"

After this, he revealed that the new season of Panchayat is coming this year. To which Gia then asked, "If it's coming this year, then can we drink green tea while sitting on a tank?"

Though Jitendra runs away without replying to her, the makers revealed at the end of the video that the show is set to premiere on July 2.

How did fans react? Failing to control excitement, one of them commented, "Is universe ko kya naam du?" (What should I name this universe?).

A second wrote, "Prime is doing the real multiverse of madness."

A third commented, "We got this collab before GTA 6!"

"Brainrot final boss," a fourth user wrote.

About Panchayat: Panchayat is a comedy-drama which revolves around an engineering graduate Abhishek, who due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. There he meets Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera. Following this, he gets engaged in new challenges of the village and the villagers, which are embarked on quirky adventures.

The series has been produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

