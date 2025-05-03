Panchayat Season 4 release date, teaser out: Tensions rise in Phulera as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan lock horns over election

Panchayat Season 4 release date, teaser out: On Saturday, the teaser of the much-awaited Panchayat Season 4 was dropped by Amazon Prime Video. This time fans will witness fierce competition as Phulera gears up for its chunaav (election) season.

Advertisement

Panchayat Season 4 will stream online on July 2.

Panchayat Season 4 teaser The teaser Panchayat Season 4 begins by revealing that Phulera's biggest panchayat election is here! This time it is a face-off between Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan Ji (Durgesh Kumar).

The teaser offers a glimpse into the election season, showcasing how both parties' campaign activities this time around. In a scene, Bhushan Ji smiles and says, “Maza aayega (The fun awaits)!” Towards the end of the teaser, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) tells Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) with confidence and folded hands, “Rinki ki mummy, election me milte hai (let's meet at the election).”

The official synopsis of the upcoming season says, “Amid intense village panchayat elections, Pradhan and Bhushan’s camps battle through sharp political moves. As Abhishek sheds his neutrality, both his future and Pradhan’s hang in the balance.”

Advertisement

Watch teaser here:

Fans react to Panchayat Season 4 teaser Reacting to the teaser, fans shared their excitement for the 4th season.

One user commented, “Dear PANCHAYAT team, please don't waste your time promoting this series. This web series doesn't need a promotion!! everyone is dying to watch since last 1 year! Just start working on Season 5 straight away! (sic)”

Advertisement

“Probably the best web series on any platform in many years. No abuse, no nudity, and a great story line. Sweet & simple (sic),” added another.

Someone also commented, “I had watched Season 1 and season 2,3 as an unemployed. But now I am newly recruited Panchayat Sachiv in Uttar Pradesh. I will watch season 4 as a panchayat Sachiv. I am very happy (sic).”

Panchayat Panchayat is a popular comedy-drama show, directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

It is written by Chandan Kumar.

The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais and Aasif Khan in pivotal characters.

It is produced by The Viral Fever and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement