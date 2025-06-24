Panchayat Season 4 review: Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar steal the show; netizens react, ‘Feeling sad for Rinki ke papa’

Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. While some viewers praised its heartwarming elements, others found it chaotic and felt it lost the simplicity of earlier seasons.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Jun 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 24.
Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 24.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

After Panchayat season 4 OTT release, social media users were in frenzy, buzzing with excitement on seeing Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar back on screen. Making the heads roll, the new series begins from the cliffhanger of Panchayat season 3 with elections in full swing in the fictional remote village of Uttar Pradesh, named Phulera.

‘Pressure cooker’ took centre stage as Kranti Devi's poll symbol while Manju Devi contested the local elections with the ubiquitous ‘lauki’ (bottle gourd). Centred on elections and politics, the most awaited Season 4 of the successful television series ‘Panchayat’ dropped on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 24 at 12:00 AM, a week before the original release date.

Also Read | Panchayat season 4 OTT release date: Watch Jitendra Kumar's drama on Prime Video

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the web series shifts focus from Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji to Neena Gupta's Manju Devi. Bringing back the charisma from the previous serious, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar reprised their roles.

Social media reaction

The series received mixed reviews, with some viewers appreciating its heartwarming elements and others criticising its complexity and chaotic election drama. A user wrote, “Banrakas aur kranti devi ko panchayat chunav jeetne ki hardik badhai. feeling sad for Rinkiya ke papa.”

Also Read | Panchayat season 4 OTT release date: Watch Jitendra Kumar's drama on Prime Video

Another user remarked, “Panchayat Season 4 is a letdown. The election drama feels overstuffed, with too much chaos and unnecessary complexity in the scenes. It lost the charm and simplicity we loved.”

A third user stated, “Ending is too painful.” A fourth user commented, “Binged the entire season, and I must say, #Panchayat4 remains as relatable and heartwarming as its predecessors. This season skilfully blends comedy, emotion, and intense drama, as the story revolves around the elections in Phulera. It's MANJU DEVI VS KRANTI DEVI.. it's good.”

Also Read | Panchayat Season 4 release date, teaser out: Pradhan Ji vs Bhushan in Phulera

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentPanchayat Season 4 review: Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar steal the show; netizens react, ‘Feeling sad for Rinki ke papa’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.