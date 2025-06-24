Panchayat Season 4 review: Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar steal the show; netizens react, ‘Feeling sad for Rinki ke papa’

After Panchayat season 4 OTT release, social media users were in frenzy, buzzing with excitement on seeing Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar back on screen. Making the heads roll, the new series begins from the cliffhanger of Panchayat season 3 with elections in full swing in the fictional remote village of Uttar Pradesh, named Phulera.

Advertisement

‘Pressure cooker’ took centre stage as Kranti Devi's poll symbol while Manju Devi contested the local elections with the ubiquitous ‘lauki’ (bottle gourd). Centred on elections and politics, the most awaited Season 4 of the successful television series ‘Panchayat’ dropped on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 24 at 12:00 AM, a week before the original release date.

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the web series shifts focus from Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji to Neena Gupta's Manju Devi. Bringing back the charisma from the previous serious, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar reprised their roles.

Social media reaction The series received mixed reviews, with some viewers appreciating its heartwarming elements and others criticising its complexity and chaotic election drama. A user wrote, “Banrakas aur kranti devi ko panchayat chunav jeetne ki hardik badhai. feeling sad for Rinkiya ke papa.”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “Panchayat Season 4 is a letdown. The election drama feels overstuffed, with too much chaos and unnecessary complexity in the scenes. It lost the charm and simplicity we loved.”

A third user stated, “Ending is too painful.” A fourth user commented, “Binged the entire season, and I must say, #Panchayat4 remains as relatable and heartwarming as its predecessors. This season skilfully blends comedy, emotion, and intense drama, as the story revolves around the elections in Phulera. It's MANJU DEVI VS KRANTI DEVI.. it's good.”