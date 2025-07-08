Panchayat Season 5 Announced: Prime Video shares first-look poster featuring Phulera gang

After the blockbuster success of Panchayat Season 4, Prime Video has officially announced the fifth season of the much-loved rural comedy-drama. The platform unveiled the first-look poster on Monday, bringing back fan-favourite characters from the fictional village of Phulera.

The poster features lead star Jitendra Kumar along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak, and Neena Gupta, hinting at the return of the show’s beloved ensemble cast.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

Season 4 breaks records The announcement follows the massive response to Panchayat Season 4, which premiered on June 23 and became the most successful season yet in terms of viewership and engagement. The show’s blend of humour, local politics, and heartfelt moments has struck a chord with audiences across India and abroad.

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” Manish Menghani, Director and Head – Content Licensing at Prime Video India told news agency PTI.

He added, “This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5.”

What season 4 was about The latest season focused on the high-stakes panchayat elections in Phulera, where Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi, the sitting village pradhan, fights to retain her seat. With a lauki (bottle gourd) as her election symbol, she goes head-to-head with Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), who chooses a pressure cooker—symbolising the rising tensions in the village.

A fan-favourite series Created by TVF, Panchayat first premiered in April 2020 and quickly became a critical and commercial success. In 2023, it won the Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), further cementing its place as one of India’s most celebrated streaming titles.

With the Phulera gang set to return, fans can expect more sharp wit, rustic charm, and small-town drama in Panchayat Season 5, coming soon on Prime Video.