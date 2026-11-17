Panchayat Season 5 delayed: Why the beloved show won’t return in 2026, makers’ cryptic posts leave fans guessing

Fans waiting to return to Phulera for Panchayat Season 5 will have to wait longer. Prime Video has confirmed that the popular comedy-drama will not return in 2026, putting an end to hopes of watching the new season before the year ends.

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Panchayat Season 5 delayed The announcement came through a rather unusual social media post on 15 November. Instead of sharing a regular update, the makers used the show's popular character Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, to deliver the news.

The post carried the message, "Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aaega", which means the fifth season will not release this year. Its caption added, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai", suggesting that the next season is locked away.

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The announcement came as a disappointment for viewers, particularly because earlier reports had suggested that the show could return towards the end of 2026.

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However, the makers followed this with another post on 16 November, this time featuring Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi. The new post has given fans another reason to speculate about the upcoming season.

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Why has Panchayat Season 5 been delayed? While Prime Video has confirmed that the show will not arrive in 2026, it has not provided a specific reason for the delay.

Earlier, director Deepak Kumar Mishra had indicated that the fifth season was in the editing stage. In an interview with India Today in September, he said that the release date had not been finalised, although the team was working towards completing post-production.

What is the latest update from the makers? On November 16, Prime Video shared another post featuring Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, who became the new village Pradhan in Season 4.

In the video, Kranti talks about wanting respect after the humiliation she and her family faced in the previous season. She then makes an unusual demand. Fans are asked to visit Panchayatdate.com and put a garland worth ₹1 crore around Banrakas to get the new season.

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The caption also asks viewers to hurry up and help get the next season released.

Panchayatdate.com allows viewers to put virtual garlands around Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar. The idea is simple: once the total value of the garlands reaches 10 crore, the makers will reveal the release date of Panchayat Season 5. The campaign has turned the show's delay into an interactive activity, asking fans to come together and help unlock the much-awaited premiere date.

A look at the panchayatdate.com website.

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The latest announcement means that the earlier expectation of an October or November 2026 release will not be met.

There is also no confirmed release date for 2027 at the moment. The makers have not shared a new premiere window, so viewers will have to wait for an official update.

What to expect from Panchayat Season 5? Cast and plot The fifth season is expected to continue from the events of Season 4, which ended with a major change in Phulera's village politics.

Kranti Devi defeated Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, in the village elections. This also meant that Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, lost his position. Kranti's husband, Banrakas, is now expected to have greater influence over the village administration.

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Meanwhile, Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, cleared his CAT examination with a 97 percentile and finally admitted his feelings for Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. He also decided to stay in Phulera for a few more months before pursuing his MBA plans.

The upcoming season is expected to explore how Abhishek deals with the new leadership in the village while trying to move forward with his career. The changes in Phulera's politics are also likely to affect Pradhan Ji and the other villagers.

Jitendra Kumar is expected to return alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar. However, the complete cast list has not yet been officially confirmed.

Also Read | How Amazon Prime Video is building a billion-dollar entertainment business

Like the previous four seasons, Panchayat Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series is created by The Viral Fever (TVF), written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

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The show first premiered in 2020 and follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.