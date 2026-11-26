As Panchayat prepares to return with its fifth season, the reported remuneration of its cast members has drawn attention. Jitendra Kumar, who plays Abhishek Tripathi, is reportedly the highest-paid actor among the show's main cast, with a fee of ₹1.5 crore for the season.

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The popular series, created by The Viral Fever (TVF), is set to bring back its familiar characters from Phulera. Here is a look at the reported fees of the lead and supporting cast members.

Jitendra Kumar reportedly earns ₹ 1.5 crore for Panchayat Season 5 According to media reports, Jitendra Kumar is receiving ₹1.5 crore for the entire fifth season. He plays Abhishek Tripathi, the secretary of Phulera Panchayat, who has remained at the centre of the story since its debut.

Neena Gupta, who portrays Manju Devi, is reportedly earning ₹45 lakh for the season, while Raghubir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, is said to be receiving ₹30 lakh.

How much do Banrakas and Kranti Devi reportedly earn? As per the figures shared by NDTV Movie, Durgesh Kumar, who plays Banrakas, is reportedly being paid ₹3.5 lakh per episode. Sunita Rajwar, who portrays Kranti Devi, is said to be receiving ₹3 lakh per episode.

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Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad Pandey, is reportedly earning ₹20 lakh for the season. Chandan Roy, known for his role as Vikas, is said to be receiving ₹15 lakh.

Panchayat cast fees: Reported remuneration in previous seasons Media reports have also shared figures for the cast's remuneration in an earlier season. Jitendra Kumar was reportedly paid ₹5.6 lakh per episode, while Neena Gupta was said to have received ₹4 lakh per episode. Raghubir Yadav's reported fee was ₹3.2 lakh per episode.

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The reported figures for both seasons have not been officially confirmed by the show's makers or the actors.

Abhishek and Rinki's relationship to continue in Season 5? Alongside the village's political and personal developments, Abhishek and Rinki's relationship remains one of the show's key unresolved storylines.

Their bond has gradually developed over the previous seasons, but their relationship has yet to reach a conclusion. The upcoming instalment is expected to explore how their story progresses.

Panchayat Season 5 cast: Who is returning? Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, alongside Neena Gupta as Manju Devi and Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey.

Faisal Malik will reprise his role as Prahlad Pandey, while Chandan Roy will return as Vikas and Sanvika as Rinki. The cast also includes Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Bulloo Kumar and Pankaj Jha.

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Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar. Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the first four seasons, while Akshat Vijaywargiya also directed Season 4.

Panchayat to continue beyond Season 5 Season 5 will not mark the end of the series. The makers have confirmed that Panchayat will continue beyond the upcoming instalment.

The fifth season is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.