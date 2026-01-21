Panchayat season 5 OTT release date: From cast and plot twists to other details - here's what we know so far

Fans longing for the understated charm of Phulera may have reason to celebrate. Buzz around ‘Panchayat Season 5’ suggests the beloved series could be inching closer to a comeback, with the next chapter likely to arrive by mid-2026.

Following the success of Season 4, anticipation is running high. Viewers are keen to reunite with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and the rest of the ensemble as the rural drama prepares to move forward.

Unlike most web shows that follow rapid release cycles, ‘Panchayat’ has always taken its time. Each season arrives after a measured gap, allowing audiences to absorb and live with the story rather than rush through it.

How has the release timeline unfolded so far? The series debuted on April 3, 2020, with Season 2 releasing on May 18, 2022. Season 3 followed on May 28, 2024. Season 4 narrowed the wait, premiering on June 24, 2025, and went on to shatter viewership records both in India and internationally.

The show’s staggered releases have only amplified excitement. Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, earlier underscored the series’ global appeal, noting that it drew massive attention across more than 180 countries within its first week.

Those behind ‘Panchayat’ have often spoken about their emotional bond with the series. Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever (TVF), once described the journey as “deeply special,” highlighting how the show reflects the simplicity and emotional depth of rural life.

Is Season 5 officially in the works? Fueling speculation further, Sanvikaa, who essays the role of Rinki, confirmed that ‘Panchayat Season 5’ is currently underway. “The writing has started,” she said earlier. “We’re hoping to start shooting either at the end of this year or sometime next year. If all goes well, fans can expect Season 5 around May or June 2026.”

What twists await Phulera next? Season 4 concluded with a dramatic political shift as Kranti Devi defeated Manju Devi to become the new Pradhan of Phulera. This change is expected to play a central role in Season 5, bringing fresh rivalries, power struggles, and understated humour to the forefront.

Alongside village politics, Sachiv ji’s personal conflicts are also likely to evolve, offering layered storytelling rooted in everyday realities.

Beyond performances and scripts, the village itself remains the soul of ‘Panchayat’. With its eccentric residents, quiet conflicts, and simple pleasures, Phulera has become a place audiences emotionally return to.