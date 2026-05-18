Panchayat Season 5 OTT release: When and where to watch Abhishek Tripathi, Manju Devi, Banrakas and others again

Panchayat Season 5 OTT release: The wait is over! Your favourite people of Phulera are back with more chaos, fun, drama, entertainment and satire with Panchayat Season 5. As confirmed by the makers earlier, the new season will be out this year.

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5 While Panchayat Season 5 is scheduled to release in 2026, no official date has been announced. The show will stream online on Amazon Prime Video just like its previous seasons.

Cast of Panchayat Season 5 Season 5 is set to bring back several familiar faces from the beloved show. While Jitendra Kumar will be returning as Abhishek Tripathi, the panchayat secretary of Phulera, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas Shukla, and Sanvikaa as Rinki Dubey are also reported to be a part of the upcoming chapter.

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The upcoming season is also expected to mark the return of Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas, Ashok Pathak as Binod, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, Bulloo Kumar as Madhav Jasoos, Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh, and Tripti Sahu as Khushboo Shukla.

Panchayat Season 5 was announced as part of Amazon Prime Video’s list of year-round lineup for India. Other than Panchayat, the OTT giant also confirmed new chapters of Sandeep Bhaiya and Gram Chikitsalay, both produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Panchayat Season 5 shoot Meanwhile, the filming for Panchayat Season 5 commenced last month. On April 3, Prime Video posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming season.

It read: “6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming.”

Panchayat Season 5 plot Panchayat Season 5 will continue the story of Abhishek Tripathi and the people of Phulera.

According to the makers, the upcoming season will show Abhishek facing a difficult work environment under a new and vengeful leadership. While he prepares to move ahead with his dream of pursuing an MBA, he must first settle some unfinished matters in the village of Phulera.

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What happened in Panchayat last season? Panchayat Season 4 brought major changes to the village as local politics took center stage. The season revolved around the intense election battle between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, eventually ending in a surprising turnout. Kranti Devi emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 73 votes, marking a significant political shift in Phulera. Brij Bhushan Dubey’s family meets with an unexpected defeat.

The season also saw Abhishek Tripathi’s personal journey. After months of preparation, Sachiv Ji successfully cleared the CAT exam with 97 percent score, bringing him closer to his dream of leaving Phulera finally. However, his emotional bond with the village deepened further. He finally confessed his feelings to Rinki. Despite having an opportunity to move out of the village, Abhishek ultimately chose to stay back.

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story is written by Chandan Kumar.