Panchayat web series: Who is the veteran actor who played Neena Gupta’s father in Season 4? You may be surprised to know

Ram Gopal Bajaj who acted in Panchayat 4. He was the father of Panchayat Pradhan Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta.

Bajaj, a Padma Shri awardee, has been part of Indian cinema for over 30 years. He was first an assistant director, then an actor in films like Masoom, Mirch Masala, Chandni, Parzania and Jolly LLB 2. In the 2017 courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, he played Rizvi Sahab.

In May 2024, Ram Gopal Bajaj’s award-winning movie Mango Dreams, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sameer Kochhar had its OTT release.

Directed by American filmmaker John Upchurch, it was released on Amazon Prime Video. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, SM Zaheer and Farah Ahsan.

Mango Dreams tells the story of Salim, an auto-rickshaw driver (played by Tripathi). Bajaj played Dr Amit Singh, a man with dementia. They go on a heartfelt road trip across India as Dr Singh searches for his childhood home.

Born in 1940 in Darbhanga, Bihar, he was studying Hindi literature at Patna University when he got selected for the National School of Drama (NSD) and moved to Delhi.

He completed his diploma in acting in 1965, alongside batchmate Mohan Maharishi. He briefly taught drama at Modern School in Delhi, staging 50 children’s plays between 1969 and 1973.

Bajaj also acted in many iconic plays like Suno Janmejaya, Hayavadana, Tughlaq, Ghasiram Kotwal and King Lear. His early roles included a Brahmin in Madhyam Vyaayog (1967), directed by Shanta Gandhi. He was also a part of Shwetang in Lehron Ka Rajhans, directed by Om Shivpuri.

Ram Gopal Bajaj later joined its faculty and served as Director from November 1995 to September 2001.

As per media reports, during his tenure as the NSD director, notable Bollywood actors graduated from the institute. Such actors include Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Yashpal Sharma.

Aditya Shrivastava, who played Senior Inspector Abhijeet in CID, also graduated during this time. He is known for films like Black Friday, Super 30 and Bhakshak.

Panchayat web series’ NSD connection A number of actors in Panchayat web series on Amazon Prime Video are also from NSD. Neena Gupta, along with Raghubir Yadav (who plays Pradhan-ji Brij Bhushan Dubey) are also NSD graduates.

Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi in Panchayat, is also an NSD graduate. Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan, aka Banrakas, is also an NSD pass-out.

Other key cast members of the OTT show, Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik, didn’t study at NSD. Jitendra was reportedly rejected by NSD and FTII before joining TVF while Chandan has a Mass Communication degree from IIMC.

