Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat actor passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Popular TV actor Pankaj Dheer is no more. The veteran was best known for his iconic role as warrior Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The news of his death has been confirmed by CINTAA and Amit Behl, as reported by India Today.

Pankaj Dheer dies in Mumbai Pankaj Dheer was diagnosed with cancer, as per reports. It is believed that he had a relapse, causing his health to deteriorate. Reportedly, he underwent a major surgery recently.