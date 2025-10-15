Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat actor passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Popular TV actor Pankaj Dheer is no more. The veteran was best known for his iconic role as warrior Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The news of his death has been confirmed by CINTAA and Amit Behl, as reported by India Today.
Pankaj Dheer was diagnosed with cancer, as per reports. It is believed that he had a relapse, causing his health to deteriorate. Reportedly, he underwent a major surgery recently.
An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on Wednesday. Confirming Pankaj Dheer’s death, the statement read: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."