Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar over land dispute, one arrested

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was admitted to a hospital following a brutal attack over a dispute linked to land-related matter. An investigation has been launched, as per latest update.

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Jun 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar.
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar.(PTI)

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was reportedly assaulted in a fatal attack. As per a report by NDTV, the incident took place on Sunday over a dispute involving a land-related issue in Bihar. As per the police, an investigation has been launched.

Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar

Reportedly, the incident occurred at Pankaj Tripathi's ancestral village, Belsand, in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.

The actor is yet to react to the matter.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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