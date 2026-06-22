Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar over land dispute, one arrested

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was reportedly assaulted in a fatal attack. As per a report by NDTV, the incident took place on Sunday over a dispute involving a land-related issue in Bihar. As per the police, an investigation has been launched.
Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar
Reportedly, the incident occurred at Pankaj Tripathi's ancestral village, Belsand, in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.
The actor is yet to react to the matter.
(this is a developing story)