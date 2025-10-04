Pankaj Tripathi's new look in red dhoti and green cape breaks internet; Ranveer Singh reacts 'aap bigad gaye'

Senior actor Pankaj Tripathi unveiled his striking new look on Instagram. Sharing pictures on his account, he showcased what appears to be his latest fashion statement, a bold fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

Pankaj Tripathi's new look In the pictures, he posed wearing a deep green velvet sherwani-style jacket with intricate golden embroidery all over it. He paired it with a black embroidered shirt, adding a modern contrast.

The highlight of his look was a striking red dhoti-style trousers featuring large golden floral motifs. He finished off the look with gold loafers and a brown, patterned flat cap, giving the otherwise royal outfit a quirky twist.

Sharing the picture, he called it a 'nayi shuruwat (new beginning)."

He wrote in the caption of his post: “एक नई शुरुआत। This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the “vibe”?”

See pictures here:

Celebs praise Pankaj Tripathi His look has earned several reactions from the internet.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his quirky fashion statements, commented, “Arre! yeh kya, Guruji ?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?” “Oye Punky !! Punky Oye sir sir sir sir sir,” teased Gulshan Devaiah.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur praised Tripathi and wrote, “Ohoooo kya baat.”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga dropped fire emojis in her comment.

Netizens wonder if Pankaj Tripathi's pictures are real Meanwhile, netizens are equally impressed with the Stree actor's new look.

Some even wondered if his images were AI-generated or real. Someone commented, “Is this real or AI?”

“Admi confuse ho ja rha hai ke bhaiya ye ai hai ya sach m pankaj bhaiya hai (Everyone is confused if this is really Pankaj Tripathi or AI),” added another. One more commented, “Itna young kaise lag rahe ho sir humme bhi tips do (how can you look so young, please share some pointers with us).”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. In the film, he starred as Monty, opposite Konkona Sen Sharma. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.