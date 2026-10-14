‘Papa, I don’t want to go’: Shekhar Suman recalls son Aayush’s heartbreaking final words before his death

Shekhar Suman has revisited the loss of his 11-year-old son, Aayush, who died in 1995 from a rare heart condition. In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor recalled his son’s final words, the family’s anguish and how financial hardship pushed him towards television.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published14 Oct 2026, 01:26 AM IST
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Shekhar Suman recently opened about the death of his first son, Aayush Suman.
Shekhar Suman recently opened about the death of his first son, Aayush Suman.

Actor Shekhar Suman has recalled the devastating loss of his 11-year-old son, Aayush, describing the final moments they shared and the emotional turmoil that followed his diagnosis with a terminal illness.

Shekhar Suman talks about his son Aayush's death

The actor also revealed how the family tragedy coincided with a period of professional uncertainty, forcing him to accept television work despite his initial reluctance.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Suman said he had been struggling to find work when he learnt that his son was terminally ill. The news left him shattered, while his limited earnings made it difficult to meet the family's needs. He was unwilling to seek financial help from his relatives, adding to the pressure at an already unbearable time.

He said, "I discovered my son was terminally ill. Firstly, I had no work at that time. On top of that, we received such tragic news. I was completely ruined and destroyed. I thought I had nothing left in life. I wasn’t earning that much to look after him. I didn’t want to take money from home either. Those were very trying times. Even then, I didn’t want to do television.

Aayush died in 1995 after suffering from endomyocardial fibrosis, a rare and incurable heart condition, according to Hindustan Times.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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