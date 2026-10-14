‘Papa, I don’t want to go’: Shekhar Suman recalls son Aayush’s heartbreaking final words before his death

Actor Shekhar Suman has recalled the devastating loss of his 11-year-old son, Aayush, describing the final moments they shared and the emotional turmoil that followed his diagnosis with a terminal illness.
Shekhar Suman talks about his son Aayush's death
The actor also revealed how the family tragedy coincided with a period of professional uncertainty, forcing him to accept television work despite his initial reluctance.
Speaking to The Lallantop, Suman said he had been struggling to find work when he learnt that his son was terminally ill. The news left him shattered, while his limited earnings made it difficult to meet the family's needs. He was unwilling to seek financial help from his relatives, adding to the pressure at an already unbearable time.
He said, "I discovered my son was terminally ill. Firstly, I had no work at that time. On top of that, we received such tragic news. I was completely ruined and destroyed. I thought I had nothing left in life. I wasn’t earning that much to look after him. I didn’t want to take money from home either. Those were very trying times. Even then, I didn’t want to do television.
Aayush died in 1995 after suffering from endomyocardial fibrosis, a rare and incurable heart condition, according to Hindustan Times.