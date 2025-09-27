Papon revisits memories with Zubeen Garg, requests swift investigation in singer's death case

Days after Zubeen Garg passed away after an accident in Singapore, singer Papon shared a request for authorities probing the death case. Garg was declared dead after a scuba diving-related accident. He was 52.

Papon seeks swift investigation in Zubeen Garg death case Papon took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and posted a throwback picture with Zubeen Garg. Fondly remembering him, Papon, who hails from Assam just like Garg, prayed for the singer. He wrote, “Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.”

He also urged for a quick investigation into the singer's sudden death which sent shock waves into the industry. Fans continue to mourn the loss of the singer.

He added, “Requesting the investigation to be fast-paced, to get the answers to the questions we are seeking soon.”

Zubeen Garg's death case Garg was a music legend in Assam, performing in several languages including Assamese, Hindi and Bengali. He was best known for hit tracks such as Ya Ali, Piya Re, Mayabini and Jajabor.

Zubeen Garg died at the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in the North East India Festival. His death certificate mentioned ‘drowning’ as the cause.

An investigation has been launched to probe the death case. The 10-member SIT has been set up, led by Special DGP M P Gupta.

On Friday, Assam's CID issued notices to people who were present or aware of the events leading to singer Garg's death abroad, asking them to appear before its officers within 10 days, a senior official said.

A search was conducted at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta here for the second time in the matter.

Besides Mahanta's residence, the houses of Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were also searched on Thursday, as per news agency PTI.

Sharma and Goswami were said to be present with the late singer when he died in Singapore, reported the agency.

Besides them, members of the Assamese community residing in Singapore were also present during the incident. Reportedly, the group was on a yacht.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will recommend a CBI inquiry if the SIT investigation is found to be ‘unsatisfactory’ in the death case.

