Paradise Season 2: Hulu confirms premiere date and releases dramatic new teaser of the Sterling K Brown show

The drama series ‘Paradise’ is returning for a second season — and fans will get their first look very soon. The streaming platform Hulu announced during a panel at Brazil Comic-Con that Season 2 will premiere on 23 February, when the first three episodes will be released simultaneously.

After that, new episodes will be rolled out weekly. The show will be available on Hulu in the US, and — for bundle subscribers — via Disney+. International Disney+ audiences are expected to receive the new season under the same banner.

Accompanying the announcement was the release of a dramatic teaser. In it, the character Xavier — played by Sterling K. Brown — is shown amid the wreckage of a plane, searching desperately for his missing wife. The voice-over in the teaser hints at his quest and suggests the season will explore what happened to those who survived “The Day.”

What to Expect: Cast and Storyline Season 2 brings back a strong ensemble. Alongside Sterling K. Brown, the returning cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans.

The new season also features notable recurring guest stars: James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers, suggesting big new arcs and surprises.

According to the official logline: “Xavier searches for Teri (Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.” The premise promises a blending of survival drama and mystery, exploring both the outside world and the internal tensions inside the sanctuary known as Paradise.

The renewal has been in the cards for a while The renewal for Season 2 had been confirmed back in February — even before the first season concluded. The decision reflected strong viewership numbers and generally positive reviews.

The show was created by Dan Fogelman, who also serves as executive producer. Sterling K. Brown doubles as both lead actor and executive producer. Other executive producers include Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. The show is produced by 20th Television.

Season 2 all set for bigger and bolder stakes The teaser released today raises expectations for a darker, more intense season. The wrecked plane, the desperate search for loved ones, and the hint of a fracture within ‘Paradise’ all suggest higher emotional stakes and more complex conflict than before. For viewers who loved Season 1’s blend of suspense, character drama, and mystery, Season 2 appears poised to deliver even more.