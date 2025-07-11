Parag Tyagi reacts to claims of using late wife Shefali Jariwali for social media fame: 'Sab log aapki tarah...'

The Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwali's sudden death, left her fans, friends and colleagues in the industry shocked. Her family, including her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has been most affected. Parag has been sharing emotional posts with unseen pictures of Shefali on Instagram.

Advertisement

Also Read | Parag Tyagi pens emotional note on wife Shefali Jariwala days after her death

Parag Tyagi accused of using Shefali Jariwal after death for fame While fans continue to extend strength and prayers to Parag, some also accuse him of using his late wife's identity to gain popularity on social media. Parag has finally addressed the allegations.

In his latest post, Parag dropped a video collage, featuring Shefali and himself. Even their pet dog Simba joined them in one of the photos. The post read: “Together Forever #shefalijariwala.”

Later, in the comments section, Parag responded to the criticism as some accused him of posting “so soon” after her passing. Parag slammed the “negative people.” He asserted that he will continue to keep Shefali alive for her fans by sharing her memories on social media.

Advertisement

Parag Tyagi reacts to ‘negative people’ Parag wrote, "For those who r trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you). Pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her (sic)."

Parag said that he will make sure Shefali is on social media, even when she is not around anymore.

"BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart, & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. this account is dedicated to her only. And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever (sic)."

Advertisement

"I don’t care about the judgement u negative people having. I don’t care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of u (sic)," he ended his note.

See post here:

Advertisement

Shefali died on June 27 after she was declared dead upon arrival at a Mumbai hospital. She was found unresponsive at her house.