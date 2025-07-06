Parag Tyagi pens emotional note on wife Shefali Jariwala days after her death: ‘I will love you in every lifetime’

Actor Parag Tyagi fondly remembered his late wife-model Shefali Jariwala who passed away last month. On Sunday, Parag took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of their memories together in pictures. Talking about his love for Shefali, Parag grew emotional.

Parag Tyagi's heartbreaking post on Shefali Jariwala In the pictures, Parag Tyagi and Shefali shared a hug, a kiss and posed in pictures from their holidays.

Sharing the pictures, Parag wrote in the caption, "I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime (red heart and kissing face emojis). I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri (my thug, my girl) (hug face emoji)."

He also used hashtags--Shefali Jariwala, Meri gundi, Love, Forever, Lifetime, Eternally, Miss you so much, Be happy and Stay beautiful. He added Mateo Oxley's I Love You Always Forever as the background music to his post.

See post here:

Soon after he shared the post, fans rushed into the comment section to send love and strength to Parag. One of them wrote in the comments, “Stay strong.”

“I pray for more strength to you. You are going through a very difficult phase. God and your Pari give you strength (sic),” added another.

Someone commented, “More strength and patience for you.”

Shefali Jariwala's death Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was best known as the Kaanta Laga girl.

She was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after being unresponsive at her house. Upon arrival at the hospital, she was declared dead. Her body was sent for a post-mortem report amid claims that she had died due to cardiac arrest.

However, after the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

Shefali Jariwala's husband breaks silence After the last rites of Shefali, Parag Tyagi broke his silence on Instagram, sharing his first post since his wife's death.

He wrote, "Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.”

“But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa (everyone's mom) — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba,” it further read.