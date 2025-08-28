Param Sundari advance booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film sells 10K tickets, predicted to open at ₹10 cr

Param Sundari advance booking: With romance striking gold at the Bollywood box office, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to bring their magic on screen with their upcoming film, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film has already gained attention with its chartbusting songs.

Param Sundari advance booking Scheduled to hit theatres on August 29, Param Sundari’s advance booking window opened on August 26.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is off to a promising start. It has managed to sell close to 10,000 tickets for its opening day through online platforms like BookMyShow and District apps, all within the first 24 hours itself.

This number is expected to rise further as the release day approaches and word of mouth begins to circulate more strongly, reported the website.

The report also mentioned that, as romantic comedies usually do not boast massive advance bookings in the same way that big-scale action entertainers or franchise films do, these films usually rely on walk-in audiences, family viewership, and positive word of mouth. However, considering Saiyaara's performance, it is too early to predict anything about love stories and rom-coms and their craze among the current audience.

Param Sundari is expected to register an opening in the range of ₹10 crore net on Day 1. Reportedly, it has a scope to go even higher if reviews and public reception turn out to be in its favour. Should the film manage to breach the double-digit opening benchmark, it will not only mark a solid comeback for Sidharth Malhotra in the romance genre.

A detailed report about Param Sundari's advance booking sale is yet to be out.

Param Sundari plot The story of Param Sundari follows fun and chaos when Param (Malhotra), a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Sundari (Kapoor), a girl from Kerala.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on Param Sundari Talking about working in the film, Sidharth Malhotra told ANI, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi Kapoor shared how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage.