Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Janhvi's movie mints ₹6.25 crore on 2nd weekend; crosses ₹45 crore mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love storyParam Sundari earned a modest ₹6.25 crore over its second weekend at the box office. This feat was achieved despite fierce competition from new titles, including Baaghi 4.

Param Sundari has witnessed a mixed box office trend; its earnings fell 33.96% on Friday, dropping to ₹1.75 crore, its lowest level since its release on August 29. The numbers improved over the weekend, helping Param Sundri to finally cross the ₹45 crore mark on Sunday.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a 25% improvement in its earnings on Sunday, earning ₹2.5 crore on Day 10. With a ₹2 crore earning on Saturday and ₹1.75 crore on Friday, the movie minted ₹6.25 crore during its second weekend.

Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, the movie's 10-day total stands at ₹46 crore. Param Sundari, reportedly made at a budget of ₹50 crore, is now closer to breaking even.

Param Sundari Day 10: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 45.60% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 19.44%

Afternoon Shows: 53.89%

Evening Shows: 67.38%

Night Shows: 41.70%

The movie saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region with 252 shows, though occupancy there averaged a modest 40.25%.

In contrast, the strongest audience turnout was recorded in Chennai (88.67%) and Bengaluru (69.25%).

Notably, Param Sundari has received an overwhelming response in Chennai, despite a limited screening of only six shows currently.

Param Sundari: Plot The film follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups. While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.