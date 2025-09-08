Subscribe

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Janhvi's movie mints ₹6.25 crore on 2nd weekend; crosses ₹45 crore mark

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Sep 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer saw a 25% improvement in its earnings on Sunday
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love storyParam Sundari earned a modest 6.25 crore over its second weekend at the box office. This feat was achieved despite fierce competition from new titles, including Baaghi 4.

Param Sundari has witnessed a mixed box office trend; its earnings fell 33.96% on Friday, dropping to 1.75 crore, its lowest level since its release on August 29. The numbers improved over the weekend, helping Param Sundri to finally cross the 45 crore mark on Sunday.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a 25% improvement in its earnings on Sunday, earning 2.5 crore on Day 10. With a 2 crore earning on Saturday and 1.75 crore on Friday, the movie minted 6.25 crore during its second weekend.

Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, the movie's 10-day total stands at 46 crore. Param Sundari, reportedly made at a budget of 50 crore, is now closer to breaking even.

Param Sundari Day 10: Occupancy

Param Sundari had an overall 45.60% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 19.44%

Afternoon Shows: 53.89%

Evening Shows: 67.38%

Night Shows: 41.70%

The movie saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region with 252 shows, though occupancy there averaged a modest 40.25%.

In contrast, the strongest audience turnout was recorded in Chennai (88.67%) and Bengaluru (69.25%).

Notably, Param Sundari has received an overwhelming response in Chennai, despite a limited screening of only six shows currently.

Param Sundari: Plot

The film follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups. While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments. What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.

 
 
