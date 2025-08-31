Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film sees growth, crosses ₹16 crore mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North meets South romantic-comedy Param Sundari released on Friday. The film, as expected, was compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express (2013). Amid mixed reviews from critics, Param Sundari has picked up its pace at the ticket window on Saturday.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari raked in ₹9 crore net on day 2 in India.

The film opened on a lukewarm note, collecting ₹7.25 crore on Day 1 (Friday). It showed further growth on Day 2 (Saturday) with early estimates suggesting around ₹9 crore. Considering the earnings from both days, the two-day total business now comes to ₹16.25 crore.

Check it out: Day 1 [1st Friday]- ₹ 7.25 crore

Day 2 [1st Saturday]- ₹ 9.00 crore

Total - ₹ 16.25 crore

Also Read | Param Sundari teaser leaked online: Sidharth Malhotra debuts chiseled abs

Param Sundari show occupancy On Saturday, Param Sundari registered an overall 18.13% occupancy in theatres across India. The film started with a modest 9.67% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 18.03% in the afternoon. The momentum continued through the day with 19.70% in evening shows, eventually peaking at 25.11% during night shows, reported the website.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer saw its strongest traction in key metro cities.

The Delhi NCR region led with 1,233 shows, recording a strong 18.50% overall occupancy. On the other hand, Mumbai followed with 946 screenings for Param Sundari and an overall occupancy of 16.25%.

Among southern markets, Bengaluru stood out with the best response. It saw an impressive 40.75% occupancy across 293 shows, while Chennai also performed well with 36.50% occupancy owing to only 92 shows in the Tamil belt. Hyderabad maintained momentum too, recording 28.25% occupancy across 199 shows in the city. Together, these regions drove the film’s theatrical performance on Day 2.

Expert on Param Sundari box office performance Previously, trade analysts shared that Param Sundari is expected to grow over the weekend.

Industry insider Taran Adarsh had posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#ParamSundari has opened to a better-than-expected response – without any discounted ticket schemes or #BOGO offer... In fact, its opening day numbers are higher than #Maddock's #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya [ ₹ 7.02 cr], a similar genre film. Although pre-release expectations were on the lower side, strong spot bookings played a pivotal role on Day 1. #ParamSundari also benefited from being a solo release... Moreover, the popular soundtrack – especially #Pardesiya – along with its youth-oriented love story, attracted a good turnout from young audiences. #ParamSundari is now expected to grow on Saturday and Sunday, setting the stage for a healthy and respectable opening weekend. #ParamSundari [Week 1] Fri ₹ 7.37 cr.”

Param Sundari Param Sundari is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹50 crore.