Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's movie nears ₹15 crore mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari collected over ₹13 crore on the first two days of its release on Saturday, August 30. The movie is likely to hit the ₹15 crore mark by tonight.

The movie has created buzz for its music and style, with many comparing it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

Param Sundari has reportedly been made on a mid-range budget of around ₹50 crore.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned just ₹6.41 crore on Saturday until 7:00 PM.

Param Sundari's opening collection, ₹7.25 crore, was higher than Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The 2-day total of the movie stands at ₹13.66 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Param Sundari: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 15.80% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 9.67%

Afternoon Shows: 18.03%

Evening Shows: 19.70%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 1233, but it witnessed only a 14.50% occupancy. Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad witnessed the highest occupancy.

Param Sundari: Plot The story of Param Sundari follows fun and chaos when Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a girl from Kerala.

About Param Sundari Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It was released in theatres on Friday, August 29.

Param Sundari stars Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, and Manjot Singh in key roles, with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Param Sundari: Controversies Param Sundari ran into multiple controversies ahead of its release date. Several Malayali social media users accused the movie of misrepresenting Kerala and Malayalam culture.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accent and character were mocked as inauthentic. Cliches like jasmine flowers and Mohiniyattam dances were called stereotypes.

The song Danger was accused of plagiarising a Pakistani track, Laal Suit. After the makers filed a copyright complaint, Instagram removed a video by singer Pavithra Menon questioning the casting.