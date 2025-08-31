Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth-Janhvi's movie set to finish weekend run with ₹25 crore

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari is all set to finish its weekend run with over ₹25 crore.

The movie, which was released on August 30, collected ₹16.25 crore during its first two days at the box office and continued its momentum on Sunday, too.

Param Sundari has created buzz for its music and style, with many comparing it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹8.14 crore on Sunday until 7:00 PM.

Param Sundari, which opened at ₹7.25 crore, has reportedly been made on a mid-range budget of around ₹50 crore.

The movie's 3-day total stands at ₹24.64 crore. By the end of its weekend, Param Sundari will hit the ₹25 crore milestone.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Param Sundari: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 17.37% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 10.56%

Afternoon Shows: 24.17%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 1228, but it witnessed only 18% occupancy. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy.

Param Sundari: Plot The film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups.

While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments.

What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.

About Param Sundari Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame. It was released in theatres on Friday, August 29.