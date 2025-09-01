Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's movie earns ₹27 crore on opening weekend

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love story Param Sundari earned nearly ₹27 crore during its opening weekend, which the experts said was a “positive result.”

The movie, which has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, earned ₹7.25 crore on its opening day on August 30, and has maintained a steady momentum since.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that an opening weekend total of around ₹27 cr [+/-] is a positive result.

“What makes this performance noteworthy is that #ParamSundari has achieved these numbers without relying on discounted ticketing schemes or BOGO offers – unlike several recent releases that adopted such measures right from Day 1,” he added.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹10.45 crore on Sunday. The ticket sales for the movie improved by 12.97% on Day 3 as compared to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday, Day 2.

Param Sundari, which has reportedly been made on a mid-range budget of around ₹50 crore, earned ₹26.95 crore over the weekend.

Param Sundari: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 20.71% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 10.56%

Afternoon Shows: 24.17%

Evening Shows: 29.71%

Night Shows: 18.39%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 1228, but it witnessed only 20% occupancy. Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy.

Param Sundari: Plot The film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups.

While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments.

What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.