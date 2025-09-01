Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's movie earns ₹27 crore on opening weekend

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love story Param Sundari earned nearly ₹27 crore during its opening weekend, which the experts said was a “positive result.”

The movie, which has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, earned ₹7.25 crore on its opening day on August 30, and has maintained a steady momentum since.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that an opening weekend total of around ₹27 cr [+/-] is a positive result.

“What makes this performance noteworthy is that #ParamSundari has achieved these numbers without relying on discounted ticketing schemes or BOGO offers – unlike several recent releases that adopted such measures right from Day 1,” he added.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹10.45 crore on Sunday. The ticket sales for the movie improved by 12.97% on Day 3 as compared to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday, Day 2.

Param Sundari, which has reportedly been made on a mid-range budget of around ₹50 crore, earned ₹26.95 crore over the weekend.

Param Sundari: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 20.71% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 10.56%

Afternoon Shows: 24.17%

Evening Shows: 29.71%

Night Shows: 18.39%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 1228, but it witnessed only 20% occupancy. Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy.

Param Sundari: Plot The film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups.

While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments.

What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.

Param Sundari stars Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, and Manjot Singh in key roles, with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.