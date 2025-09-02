Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth-Janhvi's movie sees massive 65% dip in earnings on Monday

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: After enjoying a decent weekend run at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love story Param Sundari witnessed a massive 65% fall in its earnings on “the make-or-break” Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie's favourable weekend response reiterates an important fact: “A youthful love story backed by a strong soundtrack is always an advantage—it serves as an initial hook to draw audiences to cinemas.”

“But in the end, everything boils down to content,” he added.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a 65.85% fall in its Monday earnings, collecting ₹3.5 crore. However, the fall was expected and is considered normal when movies enter their first Monday.

The movie, which has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express because of the North-South themed love story, enjoyed an opening weekend collection of ₹26.75 crore, which Adarsh said was affected by heavy rains, especially in Mumbai.

With this, Param Sundari's 4-day total stands at ₹30.25 crore. The movie has reportedly been made on a mid-range budget of around ₹50 crore.

Param Sundari: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 10.67% Hindi Occupancy on Monday:

Morning Shows: 8.57%

Afternoon Shows: 11.97%

Evening Shows: 10.73%

Night Shows: 11.42%

Param Sundari: Plot The movie, directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups.

While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.

Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments.

What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.