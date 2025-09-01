Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film sees massive dip, nears ₹30 cr mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest release, Param Sundari saw growth over the weekend. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film pulled people to the theatres. However, as expected, it fell flat as it entered its first Monday.

Advertisement

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹94 lakh net in India on day 4 so far. While this is an early estimate from the website, it still shows a decline of about 90.83% in its earnings.

To be noted, the final figure will be out only after night shows on Monday.

The film is now inching close to the ₹30 crore mark in just 4 days.

The total business made by Param Sundari is ₹27.69 crore.

Param Sundari witnesses fall in theatrical occupancy On Monday, Param Sundari recorded an overall occupancy of 10.42%.

This included occupancy of about 8.57% for morning shows, 11.97% for afternoon shows, and 10.73% for evening shows. The figures for the night shows are still awaited.

Advertisement

Region-wise, Param Sundari saw varying occupancy trends on day 4. Bengaluru led the chart with the highest average occupancy at 16.33%, but it had only 111 shows. It is followed by Chennai at 14.33% with 39 shows and Mumbai at 12.67%.

In terms of sheer revenue contribution, the National Capital Region (NCR) topped the list with the maximum number of screenings for Param Sudnari with 404 shows, making it the biggest market for the film so far.

Other key cities like Pune (8.33%), Hyderabad (9.33%), and Kolkata (9%) reported moderate turnout, while smaller centres such as Surat (4%), Bhopal (6.67%), and Chandigarh (6.67%) recorded comparatively lower occupancy. The night shows can now refine the overall picture.

Param Sundari Box Office performance Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame.

Advertisement

It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. It was released in theatres on Friday, August 29.

Param Sundari opened with ₹7.25 crore on its release day. As suggested by trade experts, the film saw a strong jump of 27.59% on Saturday with collections of ₹9.25 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, as the film registered ₹10.25 crore, marking a further 10.81% growth. However, Monday brought it all down owing to the working weekday.

Earlier film trade analyst Taran Darsh had posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#ParamSundari has passed the weekend test, showing steady growth from Friday to Sunday… Its business was affected by heavy rains, especially in #Mumbai [on Saturday]. The favourable response also reiterates an important fact: a youthful love story backed by a strong soundtrack is always an advantage – it serves as an initial hook to draw audiences to cinemas... But in the end, everything boils down to content. All eyes on the make-or-break Monday.”