Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film regains momentum; sees 31% growth

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer on Tuesday, September 2, recorded 30.77 percent growth in collection. On first Monday, a day before regaining momentum it witnessed 68.29 percent drop in revenue flow.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 Tushar Jalota directorial movie collected ₹4.25 crore net in India on fifth day in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Bollywood's latest rom-com managed to do a business of ₹34.25 crore net at the domestic box office during its five-day run in theatres.

Released on August 29, the movie features a runtime of 136 minutes and was reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crore. On its opening day, the movie did a business of ₹7.25 crore net in Indi, Sacnilk reported. Moving to footfalls, it recorded an overall 16.90 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering its global performance, the romantic comedy did a business of ₹48.50 crore gross in four days by amassing ₹12.50 crore gross from overseas market. Now all eyes are on first week collection for the movie that has emerged as the highest overseas Hindi opener for both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari OTT release Set to arrive on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The movie produced by Maddock Films features an ensemble cast. The star cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, and Siddhartha Shankar in pivotal roles.

Param Sundari review Film trade analyst who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie, called it 'delightful.' In a post on X he stated, “A feel-good entertainer that works for the most part... Crackling chemistry….Param Sundari ticks all boxes – youth connect, emotions, romance, music, drama... A good watch!”

In a post in Instagram, he stated, “ParamSundari registers an impressive start in international markets, closing its *opening weekend* with a solid gross of $ 1.27 million.”